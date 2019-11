MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) We now know the name of the man arrested in a Menominee County homicide investigation.

Gary Phillips-Donovan was arraigned. He was arrested in connection to the killing of 74-year-old Michael Donovan of Menominee County.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post were called to a home around 12:30 Tuesday afternoon in Harris Township.