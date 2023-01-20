ADDISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southeastern Wisconsin arrested a 20-year-old man after he jumped from a second-story window after allegedly holding several victims hostage at knifepoint.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that the incident began around 9:25 p.m. on Thursday when deputies received reports of a man armed with a knife who was reportedly trying to ‘stab multiple individuals.’

Deputies responded to the home on Sunset Drive in the Town of Addison, and say that when they arrived, they saw a man holding a knife near a woman on an enclosed porch.

Authorities say the suspect then retreated into the home, letting the 19-year-old woman go, the victim had several minor defensive knife wounds and strangulation marks on her neck.

Another resident of the home, who was reportedly chased out at knifepoint prior to deputies’ arrival, was contacted by authorities.

After setting up a perimeter around the home, with the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from West Bend Police to assist with interpretation and negotiations due to a language barrier with the suspect.

During verbal contact with the suspect, he allegedly continued to ‘brandish several knives within the home.’

Soon after, it was learned that two additional victims barricaded themselves inside the home, in separate bedrooms, to protect themselves.

Due to the potential hostage situation, Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional SWAT was paged.

The release states that the suspect failed to comply with orders, leading to an emergency entry made by the SWAT team.

That is when deputies say the suspect reportedly jumped from a second-story window and fled on foot.

Just prior to being taken into custody, in a dark farm field, authorities say the man quickly turned around, reached into his waistband, and pointed his empty hand at the deputies but was ultimately taken into custody in a field northeast of the home after a brief foot pursuit.

The 20-year-old man was arrested for 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Disorderly Conduct while Armed, Strangulation, and Failure to Comply with Officer’s Attempt to Take Person into Custody.

He remains in custody at the Washington County Jail.

According to the release, the suspect had no direct ties to any of the residents of the home and is originally from Nicaragua. He currently resides in Chicago, but his immigration status is currently under investigation.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the West Bend Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Germantown Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Allenton Fire Department for their assistance in bringing this situation to a peaceful resolution. Washington County Sheriff’s Office

No additional information was provided.