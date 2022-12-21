ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – One person has been arrested and placed in the Delta County Correctional Facility after a traffic stop and search of the suspect’s vehicle and home by Escanaba Public Safety on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Escanaba Department of Public Safety (EDPS), officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of North Lincoln Road in Escanaba at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found fentanyl pills and cash.

EDPS says it got a search warrant for the suspect’s home and found a substance suspected to be methamphetamine, as well as additional cash and multiple handguns and rifles.

The suspect was lodged at the Delta County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in 94th District Court on Wednesday, December 21.

EDPS says the investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.

EDPS was assisted by the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office.