Suspect in custody after Menominee County homicide

HARRIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – One man is dead, investigators say they have a suspect in custody following an incident on Tuesday afternoon in Harris Township. Michigan State Police troopers from the Gladstone Post were called to a home around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man’s body, but have not yet released his identity or how he may have died. MSP was able to locate and arrest a suspect, who is also not being named at this time. Investigators are say they have no reason to believe there are multiple suspects in this case.

