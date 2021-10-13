MSP: Troopers shoot, kill wanted man armed with machete

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Members of a Michigan State Police fugitive team shot and killed a man in rural western Barry County Wednesday, police say.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released, but police said he was a man in his 40s who was from Barry County.

No troopers were injured, MSP said.

The shooting happened about 10 a.m. on private property along Lindsey Road north of Pine Lake Road in Orangeville Township, northeast of Plainwell.

Michigan State Police Detective 1st. Lt. Chuck Christensen said a Lansing-based fugitive team was tracking a suspect wanted by the Michigan Department of Corrections for absconding from a felonious assault case. Troopers found him in a vehicle with a woman.

Christensen said the suspect pulled a machete, after which he was shot in the torso and killed.

The woman in the vehicle was not injured, Christensen said. The owner of the property where the shooting happened told News 8 that woman is her daughter.

MSP said a team from the Fifth District in Southwest Michigan will investigate the shooting.

There is no camera footage, MSP said, because troopers do not currently wear body cameras. While road patrol cruisers are equipped with in-car cameras, the fugitive teams do not have any. The state budget recently signed by the governor does include money for bodycams for MSP but it is so far unclear whether fugitive teams will wear them.