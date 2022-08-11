WALLACE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police from the Gladstone Post and deputies with the Menominee County Sheriff’s Department are requesting assistance from the public in an ongoing investigation into two drive-by shootings in Wallace, Michigan.

Two separate homes were shot along County Road G08 in Wallace during the evening of June 24. A possible suspect vehicle is described as a dark-colored Pontiac.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Racicot at the Gladstone Post by calling (906)428-4412 or Detective Sergeant David Ashby at the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at (906)863-4441 ext. 2520

You can also remain anonymous and contact the Marinette/Menominee Crime Stoppers at (715)732-7609 or submit a tip at www.mmcrimestoppers.com.