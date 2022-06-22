ROTHCHILD, Wis. (WFRV) – Good Samaritans helped Wisconsin law enforcement apprehend a suspect that stole a boat and ended up swimming to an island in an attempt to avoid getting caught.

The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook about an incident involving a stolen motorboat. On June 17 around 12 p.m., a suspect had reportedly stolen a boat and was seen going south on the Wisconsin River.

Multiple departments responded to the area. Officials said the suspect ended up jumping from the boat and swimming to an island. Authorities searched the island and found the suspect.

Once the suspect was found, they decided to run to the river and start swimming away. However, the suspect was taken into custody.

During the incident, three boats with good Samaritans helped authorities in catching the suspect. One Samaritan drove deputies to the area of the stolen boat and helped monitor the island. A second citizen helped in watching the island as well.

The third drove a deputy to the area of the stolen boat. When the suspect jumped out of the stolen boat, it was still in gear and reportedly going in circles at about 5 mph. A Samaritan helped in following the boat until it beached.

There was no information on what the suspect will be charged with, and there was no mention of any injuries. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.