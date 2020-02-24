Suspected meth dealer arrested near Christmas

Christmas, Mich. (WJMN) – One person was arrested on Saturday after state police discovered drugs and weapons in their vehicle during a traffic stop along M-28 near Christmas.

Troopers from the MSP Negaunee Post pulled a driver over for what they call improper lane driving. The driver, a 28-year-old from Alger County was arrested for driving while under the influence of drugs.

According to state police, troopers found 97 grams of crystal methamphetamine. It was packaged for sale. MSP also found a scale, along with other drug related items and cash. Troopers also found more than one gun inside the vehicle.

The driver, who is not being named at this time, could face charges of Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs, Carrying Concealed Weapons, Felon in Possession of Firearms, and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver.