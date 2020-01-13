Suspects wanted in Iron Mountain break in

News
Posted: / Updated:

The images were released to us by the Iron Mountain Police Department. Because the suspects are minors, we have chosen to blur the visible face on the right side of the image.

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Iron Mountain police are asking for the public’s help in finding four people suspected of breaking into the old Central/Elementary school building at 301 West Hughitt Street on Friday night.

Officers were called to the building around 9:30 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity in the area. They found the glass on one of the entrance doors was shattered.

According to the report, all four suspects ran away, just before police arrived. On Monday, Iron Mountain Police updated their search saying they have identified all four suspects and confirm they are juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iron Mountain Police Department at 906-774-1234.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office - January - Part Two"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office Update - January - Part One"

Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boys HS Basketball: Iron Mountain fends off Westwood; Ishpeming edges Manistique"

LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 SATURDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 1/10/2020"

Personalized care

Thumbnail for the video titled "Personalized care"

Ice safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice safety"