Suspects wanted in Iron Mountain break in

The images were released to us by the Iron Mountain Police Department. Because the suspects are minors, we have chosen to blur the visible face on the right side of the image.

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Iron Mountain police are asking for the public’s help in finding four people suspected of breaking into the old Central/Elementary school building at 301 West Hughitt Street on Friday night.

Officers were called to the building around 9:30 p.m. for a report of suspicious activity in the area. They found the glass on one of the entrance doors was shattered.

According to the report, all four suspects ran away, just before police arrived. On Monday, Iron Mountain Police updated their search saying they have identified all four suspects and confirm they are juveniles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iron Mountain Police Department at 906-774-1234.