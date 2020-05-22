Suspicious fire under investigation in Marquette County

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police are investigation a structure fire in the area of National Mine some time between Thursday night and Friday morning. When troopers arrived the entire building was in flames. Investigators believe the fire started under suspicious circumstances.

A Michigan State Fire Investigator has been called in to determine the cause. Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police Negaunee Post at 475-9922 or use the Michigan State Police Mobile App to leave a tip.

MSP was assisted on the scene by the following:

Ishpeming Police Department

Ishpeming Fire Department

Ishpeming Township Fire Department

Negaunee Township Fire Department

Marquette County Rescue 131

Richmond Township Fire Department

UP Health System EMS

Three women were arrested at the scene of the fire on unrelated charges. Investigators aren’t saying at this time what those charges are.