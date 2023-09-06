LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — It appears Jim “The Shark” Dreyer has ended his quest to swim more than 80 miles alone across Lake Michigan early Wednesday morning.

The 60-year-old began his endeavor Monday at 4 p.m. in Milwaukee hoping to make it to Grand Haven, Mich. However, at 1 a.m. Wednesday Dreyer wrote a message on his Facebook page that he is “safe on dry land in Milwaukee. I will fill you in more tomorrow. Thank you all sincerely for your support and following along!”

Tracking Jim “The Shark” Dreyer’s attempt to cross Lake Michigan. (findmespot.com)

On the map he had shared showing his GPS location, it appears he stopped swimming a little after 7:30 Tuesday night and began returning to Milwaukee, arriving back on shore around 10.

While Dreyer was swimming alone, he was pulling a 10-foot dinghy from his waist with 225 pounds worth of supplies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.