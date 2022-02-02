MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State University Extension is offering a new free program which starts in March of 2022 titled, Tai Chi for Balance, Body and Spirit.

We spoke with Anita Carter, Program Instructor for Health and Nutrition Institute with MSU Extension. Carter has an office in Gogebic County and serves the entire state of Michigan.

The program is a combination of Tai Chi to help build physical strength and flexibility.

“The combination in this class, the Tai Chi and the mindfulness is great. The Tai Chi in and of itself is a mindful practice. It’s called mindful movement which would be one of the strategies we would talk about in our regular mindfulness class,” said Carter.

The second part of the programming offers exercises in mindfulness to manage stress and find balance in your day-to-day life.

“Really the idea is to practice a little exercise that helps develop those points of balance in your body and also to learn a few strategies for keeping yourself present. Living with the day-to-day and being present for all those good things that are happening to us,” said Carter.

To participate, Carter said to be sure you have a space clear of obstacles, get some water, and wear comfortable shoes and comfortable clothing. The classes last about an hour, but Carter said the time shouldn’t be intimidating.

“It sounds like a lot but I start going over the safety. We’ll talk about those issues, then we’ll go through warm-ups every time. They can be your beginning set. Then we’ll go through teaching a move. Once we’ve been through a few classes, we’ll go through the moves we’ve learned then we’ll add a new one.”

If you are worried about mobility or ability, Carter said they talk about modifications in every single class. Whether you are sitting, standing, or using a surface like a chair for support, the class is accessible to most.

MSU Extension Tai Chi for Balance, Body and Spirit will be offered online via zoom on Mondays and Wednesdays starting March 14, and going through May 13, 2022. Time is set for 5:00 p.m. central/6:00 p.m. eastern time.

You will need video and audio capabilities on your computer/laptop/tablet.

This program is free but please be sure to register at: https://events.anr.msu.edu/taichiforbalance2022/

If you have questions or need help to register call or email Anita Carter carte356@msu.edu /906-360-9732.