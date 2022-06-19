MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Father’s Day is this Sunday, and what better way to celebrate the dad in your life than with food from a local restaurant?

Yelp provided data on the best places to eat for Father’s Day. These were the top spots in Marquette:

5. Villa Capri

While Villa Capri is normally closed on Sundays, it will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. this Sunday to celebrate Father’s Day.

Touting itself as “Marquette Michigan’s first original Italian cuisine,” Villa Capri has been owned and operated by the family of Nick and Joyce Barbiere since 1967.

The restaurant promises fresh, homemade Italian food at a reasonable price. Favorite menu items include the pizza, capri sizzler steak and the chicken tetrazzini with garlic bread.

4. Steinhaus

According to the owner’s description on Yelp, Steinhaus offers German and EuroGerman specialties. The food is farm-to-table with house-made desserts and “no processed crap.” In fact, the owners partner with local farms including Case Country Farm, Seeds & Spores Family Farm, Cloverland Farm and Dancing Crane Farm.

The restaurant, located on West Washington Street, was established in 2013 after “six friends got together and made it happen.”

Entree choices include jagerschnitzel, vegetarian spatzle and the wurst plate.

3. Portside Inn

Portside Inn calls itself “a true Marquette original.” The casual pup-style restaurant has been a local favorite since 1983.

Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant offers traditional American cuisine, seafood and pasta. Some popular menu choices include breadsticks, pizzas, stacked sandwiches and fire-grilled burgers, as well as a selection of salads.

“We support Michigan and other Owner Operated businesses as much as possible,” according to the website. “We have spent a lot of time searching out the best purveyors with high standards and quality products made locally to use in our menu.”

The restaurant partners with Huron Mountain Bakery for fresh bread, Marquette Meats for hand-cut steaks and Thill’s Fish House for fresh whitefish.

2. Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery

Established in 2006, Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery specializes in “Southern hospitality, food & flair,” according to the Yelp description.

Owner Don Durley is a local chef with more than 35 years of experience and “a passion for Louisiana and southern food culture.” He said that while the restaurant features many “cajun and creole classics,” not everything is spicy.

The menu includes appetizers such as crawfish nachos and catfish chips and entrees like seafood risotto or chicken fried steak.

Make sure to check out the VooDoo Bar and Gris Gris Shop before heading out.

1. Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery

Reservations through OpenTable are highly recommended when planning a trip to Iron Bay Restaurant and Drinkery.

The restaurant offers familiar American cuisine with a twist such as whitefish tater tots and a ham and cheddar panini made with Yooper Sister’s spiced cranberry apple jam.

Conserving natural resources is an important part of the Iron Bay philosophy. The restaurant not only offers bamboo straws and environmentally friendly to-go containers, but it also recycles food-waste, turning it into livestock feed for local farm animals.

The restaurant grows its own herbs during the spring and summer months and uses locally sourced products whenever possible.