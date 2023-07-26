GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Recent data shows Michigan’s student safety program, OK2SAY, received thousands of tips in 2022, a 19% increase from the year before.

The OK2SAY program, run by Michigan State Police, is a place where anyone can confidentially report threats, violent behavior and mental health crises that involve students, school employees or schools.

An annual report shows that in 2022, the tipline fielded over 7,400 tips, which was a 19% increase from 2021. The majority of those were about bullying and suicide. Other subjects included drugs, mental health and threats to specific people. There were 26 tips that resulted in weapons being confiscated and 42 that led to drugs and alcohol being taken away, according to a release from the governor’s office.

OK2SAY is hiring three more technicians to respond to the increase in tips, which will be funded by an extra $378,000 included in the state’s education budget for the coming school year.

To submit a tip, contact OK2SAY anytime by calling 8-55-OK2SAY (855-565-2729), texting 652729 (OK2SAY), emailing OK2SAY@mi.gov, or visit the OK2SAY website at ok2say.com. There is also a mobile app you can download in both iPhone and Android app stores.