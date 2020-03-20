Closings
Tax Day officially moved to July 15

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin asks members of the media to practice social distancing as he departs a meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 16, 2020. Mnuchin met with with Senate Republicans on an economic lifeline for Americans affected by the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on Friday the IRS has officially moved Tax Day to July 15.

Friday’s announcement will give extra time for individuals and businesses to file their taxes and move the filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.

“We are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin said.

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the payments, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a critical time.

As of Feb. 21, the IRS had issued more than 37.4 million refunds averaging $3,125.

“I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money,” Mnuchin said.

