Teaching Family Homes of Upper Michigan helps families during holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Teaching Family Homes is a private, non-profit child welfare agency, providing services to children and families in need since 1981.

The holiday season can be a challenging time for some of the families they serve which is why they have their Adopt-A-Child Program going on right now.

Dr. Jennifer Santer, the Chief Executive of Teaching Family Homes of Upper Michigan spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the effort as well as an event that’s coming up on December 7 called Operation Good Cheer.

For more information on Teaching Family Homes of Upper Michigan, click here .

