Teal Lake Melt-down marker goes missing

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s a sign of the changing season. As the weather turns warmer and the ice melts away, people from the Negaunee area anxiously await the open waters of Teal Lake. For the fourth year in a row, the Negaunee Lions Club placed a mining headframe replica structure on the ice. The fundraiser let people guess when the structure would fall through the ice and stop the timer. This year, it’s going to take a little longer to find out the exact time.

The structure that has been prominently placed on Teal Lake since February has gone missing. No one stole it, unless you count Mother Nature. Somewhere between the hours of 9 p.m. on May 1 and 8:30 a.m. on May 2, the structure disappeared. The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce said in a release on Friday, “Due to strong sough winds and quickly melting ice pack the headframe structure drifted out of camera sight on an ice flow moving north on Teal Lake.

Now it will be up to the Marquette County Search and Rescue Team to retrieve the structure. But with Michigan’s executive orders related to COVID-19, it’s unclear when they’ll be able to dive and retrieve it.

But there is a winner, actually two of them. The prize money of $1,586 will be split between the two closest guesses of the estimated sinking. Roger Holman of Palmer guessed 4:02 p.m. on May 1. Gary Suardini of Neguanee guessed 9:32 p.m. on May 2.