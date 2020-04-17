Teal Lake Pizzeria now offering grocery grab bags, includes basic essential food items

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – With many shelves at grocery stores emptying out during the COVID-19 pandemic, Teal Lake Pizzeria wants to help out its community.

Teal Lake Pizzeria is now offering what they call a “Grocery Grab Bag”. It has all the basic food items that one might not be able to get their hands on right now:

  • 1/2 gallon 2% milk,
  • 1/2 gallon orange juice,
  • 4 Fuji apples,
  • 4 bananas,
  • 4 oranges,
  • 4 Idaho baking potatoes,
  • One head iceberg lettuce,
  • 1/2 lb. grape tomatoes,
  • 1 pound hormel bacon,
  • 1 dozen eggs,
  • 28 ounce loaf white bread,
  • 1 roll paper towel,
  • 2 rolls toilet paper

One Grocery Grab Bag is $30.00, plus tax on paper items. They are available at the pick-up window or can be delivered for an extra $3.00.

“We thought it would be a really great service to offer. You can’t get anything. Even if you can get to the grocery store, the stock is low,” said Jessie Moore, co-owner of Teal Lake Pizzeria. So we thought if we could get stuff brought to us on our trucks. our regular trucks, and package it up and deliver it that that would be a really good way to help the community, as well as to help boost our business and keep us afloat in all of this.

Teal Lake Pizzeria is also handing out free toilet paper with their regular pizza deliveries and pick-up orders.

