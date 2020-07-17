Team Wireless helping children get ready for school with ‘Backpacks 4 Kids’ effort

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Backpacks 4 Kids is an in store giveaway at Verizon Authorized Retailer, TEAM Wireless that helps kids in need. Backpack giveaway starts at 9am local time on Saturday, August 1. All 51 TEAM Wireless locations are participating.

Justin Burford, with TEAM Wireless in Marquette spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

In the U.P. there are locations in Marquette, Escanaba, Ironwood and Iron Mountain.

First come first served, limited supply. One free backpack with school supplies per child present.Backpack kit supplies vary, may include some or all of the following:



18 Inch Backpack

• 1 Pack of 5 Crayons

• 1 Sharpener with Dome Cover

• 2 Pink Erasers

• 1 Two Pocket Folder

• 1 Glue Stick

• 1 Highlighter

• 70 Page Spiral Notebook

• 1 Pack of 3 Pencils

• 1 Pack of 3 Pens

• 12 Inch Ruler

• 1 Pencil CaseFunds are being raised via in store donation. TEAM Wireless is matching all donations received. Every $4 donated is a backpack kit given away to a kid in need.Help us make this school year easier on the kids of our communities!