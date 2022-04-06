MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are searching for Bigfoot.

Yes, you read that right and, technically, it is accurate. Troopers were called to investigate after a 7-foot-tall lawn ornament in the shape of a sasquatch was reported stolen from a home in St. Joseph County.

Mike and Donna Kinne, the owners of the sasquatch, told News 8 that the lawn ornament was stolen sometime between March 28 and March 30 from their home in Park Township, just north of Three Rivers. The sasquatch is made of sheet metal and appears to have been cut free from a steel post with a pair of bolt cutters.

Police are asking people in the area to be on the lookout for a white panel van with tinted windows on the driver’s and passenger’s sides. A van fitting that description was seen turning around in the victims’ driveway the day the lawn ornament was potentially stolen.

The Kinnes said whoever stole the sasquatch would have needed leather gloves and a vehicle they were willing to get scratched by the sharp ornament. They hope whoever stole it will simply return it.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post or Michiana Crime Stoppers.