Teddy bear toss at NMU on December 5

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – This years Teddy Bear Toss at NMU will take place outside due to COVID-19 on December 5 between 1:00 and 4:00 P.M.

Due to the cancellation of hockey games, people attending the teddy bear toss will drive past the main entrance to the Berry Events Center and throw the bears out of their window. NMU representatives and athletes will collect the bears and bag them to distribute between the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul.

Last year over 480 teddy bears were collected and distributed to families in need for Christmas morning.

