Teddy bear toss to be held at NMU hockey game Dec. 14 for good cause

News
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- A teddy bear toss will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Northern Michigan University vs. Minnesota State hockey game.

The game will be held at the Berry Events Center and the teddy bear toss will take place at the end of the first period of the game. Fans are encouraged to bring any stuffed toy of their choosing and throw it on ice.

The stuffed toys will be donated to the Mining Journal Cheer Club. The Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul will then distribute the toys to needy families at Christmas.

If you have any questions contact Jim Reevs with JR Media & Marketing for more information. Contact number 906-250-2792.

