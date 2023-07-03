FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WJMN) – A teenager has died following an incident at a woodworking business in Florence, Wisconsin.

In a statement released on Sunday, July 2, the Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller said the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 6:51 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, reporting an unresponsive 16-year-old boy at Florence Hardwoods.

The teenager was transported to Marshfield Medical Center – Dickinson and later transferred to Milwaukee Children’s Hospital.

On Saturday, July 1, the boy died due to the injuries sustained in what the Sheriff’s Office referred to as an “industrial accident”.

No further details, including the boy’s name, have been released at this time as an investigation into the incident are ongoing. The Sheriff’s release added that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was also notified following the incident.

Florence County School District staff and additional various professionals will be at Florence high School on Monday, July 3, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. to provide support to the community.