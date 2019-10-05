Temple Jacob holds open house

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — The temple Jacob in Hancock held an open house tonight about two weeks after the synagogue was vandalized with Nazi symbols.

Services at Temple Jacob are always open to the public. However, the president says they wanted to take the opportunity to thank the people from the community who showed up to help get rid of the hateful symbols soon after the incident happened.

David Holden is the President of Temple Jacob. He says, “It left me initially with a feeling of disappointment that that kind of nonsense has finally reached its way up here. But, at the end of it it’s a phrase I use is a holy unexpected renewal of faith seeing what has transpired since.”

He says the vandalism has also brought together different members of the faith community in the area.