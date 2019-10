LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The entry road to a Michigan Department of Natural Resources boating access site on Kaks Lake will be temporarily closed for four days so a culvert can be replaced.

It will last from Oct. 14-17. Kaks Lake is located about 5 miles from Newberry, near the intersection of M-28 and M-177.

For the latest updates on this and other DNR trail and facility closures, visit the DNR closures page at Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.