Temporary housing options found for all residents of Pine Ridge apartments

MARQUETTE, MI (WJMN) – While there is no clear date to return home for the people of Pine Ridge Apartments, as of Wednesday plans were being finalized for the remaining six people who were without a place to stay. Everyone is expected to be in their temporary housing by Friday.

Marquette Emergency Management has been working with hotels and motels in Escanaba, Marquette Township, Township, and Negaunee Township to provide a place for Pine Ridge residents to stay while they wait to go home.

The EMA posted an update, providing residents an idea of what projects still need to be done at the apartment complex to ensure the safety of everyone before they can return home. According to their post, repairs on the smoke alarm system could begin next week.

The release says repairs to the elevators are nearly complete, pending a final inspection. They are awaiting the results of air quality tests as well.