MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) — Administrators with Munising Public Schools are alerting parents of a temporary change happening to the area’s busing system next week, saying arrival times may change and some stops will be temporarily unavailable.

According to a Facebook post from the schools, the area’s ongoing bus driver shortage is causing them to condense the system down to 3 routes for both morning and afternoon routes.

The change will begin Monday Jan. 8, and its fourth route will return on Thursday morning. MPS notes that during the route change, there will be no bus service to Clear Lake, Powell Lake, or Sand Point.

Administrators say other parents should expect slight changes in pick-up and drop-off times.

You can visit their Facebook page for route specifics and contact the Bus Driver Coordinator at (906) 450-4379.