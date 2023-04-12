MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – U.S. Attorney Mark Totten for the Western District of Michigan announced Wednesday that the tenth and final defendant in a 2022 drug trafficking indictment has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to time in prison. In February of 2022, charges were announced against eight individuals from the U.P. and two from the Detroit area in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine in the Upper Peninsula.

The conspirators pleaded guilty after being charged for bringing significant quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl from Detroit and distributing those drugs throughout the western half of the Upper Peninsula between March and December 2021, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Michigan. The conspirators based their operations on the Hannahville Indian Community and the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community, distributing significant quantities of methamphetamine to those communities.

Elizabeth Jean Decota, also known as “Biz,” was sentenced to 51 months in prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou. Chief Judge Jarbou imposed the sentence after commenting that the conspiracy had a “significant impact on the community,” bringing in a “significant quantity of methamphetamine to an area” already so heavily impacted by drug abuse.

“Illegal drugs are a danger to our loved ones and have no place in our communities,” said. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “The United States Attorney’s Office is working closely with our federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners to disrupt drug trafficking rings in Indian Country and across the state to help rid our streets of meth, heroin, fentanyl, and other potentially lethal poisons.”

The ten defendants who pleaded guilty to charges in the conspiracy are listed below along with their prison sentencing:

Tyler Allen Smith, also known as “Ty Ty,” and “Ty” – 158 months

Jason Earl Arnold – 120 months

Jill Elizabeth Roberts – 136 months

John Paul Decota, Jr., also known as “Bub” – 64 months

Elizabeth Jean Decota, also known as “Biz” – 51 months

Clifford Keith Durant, Jr. – 90 months

Shanna Marie Decota – 52 months

Peggy Sue Swartz – 46 months

Allyson Marie Denomie – 41 months

Alexander Brandon Sagataw – 46 months

“Drug-related activity in the L’Anse Indian and Hannahville Reservations contribute to violent crime and imposes serious health and economic difficulties to Tribal communities. These sentences help send a message that drug use and trafficking has no place on the Reservations,” said Jerin Falcon, Deputy Associate Director, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Office of Justice Services, Division of Drug Enforcement.

After serving their terms of imprisonment, the defendants will be on supervised release for several years.

“The cooperation between local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement has once again proven effective,” said Drug Enforcement Administration Detroit Field Division Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene. “This indictment should put drug traffickers on notice that we will use whatever resources necessary to remove them, and the poisons they peddle, from our communities.”

The Bureau of Indian Affairs; the Drug Enforcement Administration; Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; FBI – Safe Trails Task Force; Michigan State Police; Delta County Sheriff’s Office; Hannahville Tribal Police Department; Keweenaw Bay Indian Community Tribal Police; and Troy Police Department investigated the case.