Tesla can sell vehicles in Michigan under legal settlement

News
DETROIT, Mich. (WJMN) — Tesla will be able to sell and service its vehicles in the back yard of Detroit’s three automakers under a lawsuit settlement, a person briefed on the matter says.

The settlement between the Michigan Attorney General and Tesla is likely to be announced Wednesday, says the person who asked not to be identified because terms of the deal haven’t been made public.

The settlement would end a Tesla lawsuit against the state over a law that banned company-owned stores and stopped Tesla from opening service centers.

