Texting option for sexual assault survivors

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WJMN) — Survivors of sexual assault now have another resource to get help in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently announced that people can text 1-866-238-1454 to receive assistance from trained professionals. This is in addition to the option of calling Michigan’s 855-VOICES4 sexual assault hotline.

“This texting feature is an important way to make sure every survivor in Michigan has direct access to the support and resources they deserve,” Gov. Whitmer said. “I want every survivor in our state to know that your voice and your story matter, and when you’re ready to talk, we’re ready to listen.”

“The hotline and new texting feature give sexual assault survivors more options when it comes to where, when and how they reach out for help,” said Debi Cain, Executive Director of the Division of Victim Services within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Now more than ever before, survivors in Michigan have direct access to the support and resources they need for immediate help and long-term healing.”

Visit www.michigan.gov/voices4 to learn more about sexual assault services in Michigan.