‘Thank You Meal’: Teachers to receive free McDonald’s meal starting Monday

(WFRV) – Early school mornings for educators across the country will be a bit brighter this upcoming week thanks to McDonald’s ‘Thank You Meal’ program.

As a way of showing their appreciation for our everyday heroes, McDonald’s announced that from October 11 through the 15th, teachers, administrators, and school staff will be able to enjoy a free ‘Thank You Meal’ at any participating McDonald’s location during breakfast hours.

The ‘Thank You Meals’ will be served in a classic Happy Meal box filled with an entrée breakfast sandwich, hash browns, and a beverage. Sandwich choices will include an Egg McMuffin, a Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, or a Sausage Biscuit. Beverage options will include a medium McCafé hot or iced coffee or a medium soft drink.

In order to access these delicious meals, educators will need to show a valid work ID.

“We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can,” shared Joe Erlinger, President, McDonald’s USA.