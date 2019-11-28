Thanksgiving Dinner in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (Radio Results Network) — The Escanaba community again came together to share food and fellowship Thursday in the annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Escanaba High School commons.

The dinner was first held back in 1980, and Maggie Tall, the woman who has run it for all of these years led the opening prayer and addressed the many people who were still without power after Wednesday’s storm.

“Stay as long as you need to,” Tall told them. “We thank our Creator for all He has given us.”

Many of the volunteers were back again, including Warren Schauer.

“It’s just a great joy to help serve people, and to have a community event like this, it’s wonderful to see other people who you’ve seen over the years,” Schauer said. “And to get new people in, hopefully, we’re helping people who need something to eat and can enjoy some social time together.”

Kathy Tall, Maggie’s daughter, has been to every one of these dinners.

“The first one was when I was three months old,” Kathy Tall told RRN News. “So there weren’t any before me. All of these people have seen me grow up. They see me once a year. Many of them are frequent volunteers. Every year they see me and say, ‘I haven’t seen you in a year’. This is my family Thanksgiving. My family is the entire community.”

Gladstone High School student Connor Lamberg was helping at the event.

“We’re helping out our community with delivering Thanksgiving meals or supplying Thanksgiving meals to people who or less-fortunate or have no one to spend Thanksgiving with,” Lamberg told RRN News. “I packed some food and helped deliver it to people’s cars. I had a lot of ‘thank yous’ and a lot of ‘Happy Thanksgivings’.”

The Escanaba High School hockey team and local Girl Scouts also helped with the dinner. There were also dozens of meals delivered throughout Delta County.