The 2019 Great American Smokeout coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Upper Peninsula Health System-Marquette and the American Cancer Society are joining forces to get smokers to quit before the 2019 Great American Smokeout November 21.

More than 40,000 Americans die each year from lung cancer. It’s the leading cause of death in both men and women.

” It is not an easy thing to do for many, many people, the addiction to nicotine is real. So it’s baby steps and it’s taking that one day to make your life a healthier life pattern, ” says Amy Anderson, Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.

Three days before the Smokeout, UPHS-Marquette will allow people to register and pledge to try and quit their habit.

” It’s awesome for the community it’s a way for them to all pull together and create a venue to begin a new life without cigarettes or vape smoke,” continues Anderson.

Amy Anderson says she encourages people who are still smoking to stop at the hospital the 18, 19, 20, to make the commitment to change their lives.