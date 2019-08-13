The 2019 U.P. State fair kicks off Monday night

ESCANABA — The U.P. State Fair is happening in Escanaba all this week.

This year there’s a new feature to help keep you healthy.

The 2019 U.P. State Fair opened its gates Monday night, and some people noticed something they haven’t seen in previous years, sanitation stations.

Carrie Bartel- Petrin, an Escanaba resident says, ” It’s nice that folks can easily wash their hands, and they don’t have to trek over to the closest bathroom.

Sanitation and handwashing stations have been placed all around the event so fair attendees can have easy access to keep their hands clean.

Visitors come from all over to enjoy this annual event.

” Fair week is really exciting, it’s nice to see folks coming in from all over the area coming to Escanaba. It makes traffic a little tight, but I’m willing to deal with that for a week to see so many great people coming in from all over the area, ” continues Bartel- Petrin.

This week-long event will have many activities, food, and entertainment to enjoy.

Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children.

The fair runs through Sunday, August 18.