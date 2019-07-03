The annual Festival of Treasures is back

Ishpeming — It was a warm day for the annual ‘Festival of Treasures’ in Ishpeming today.

The street fair in downtown Ishpeming featured live music, food, and sidewalk sales.

Fifty vendors lined Main Street in the bright sunshine.

Festival of Treasures is an annual event on July 3rd that draws a pretty good crowd to the downtown area.

Judith Krause, an Ishpeming resident says, “I think it’s a good time to just get out and meet other people. A lot of people you haven’t seen for a while, cause people are here from out of the area, for class reunions, baseball games, and that kind of thing.”

The event also included arts and crafts and pony rides for kids.