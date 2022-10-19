A rendering of the new scoreboards at the Big House. (Courtesy University of Michigan)

UNDATED (WOOD) — The University of Michigan has revealed what its new football stadium scoreboards will look like.

The university’s athletic department released the renderings on Tuesday, the university said in a release.

Construction on the scoreboards will start after the 2022 season. They’ll be ready to go before the 2023 football season, the university said. Both of the video boards in each end zone will be replaced and columns will be added to the structures.

The Crisler Center will also get equipment upgrades and the seating bowl will get a new sound system.