ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Bonifas Art Center of Escanaba Michigan is getting ready for the summer season in a big way. They will be holding numerous events throughout the summer, everything from the Jam Band to The Color Run.

“Michigan broadband presents music Mondays,” said event coordinator, Heather Grimes. “This year in sponsorship with Bonifas Art Center and the City of Escanaba. We have eight bands this year starting on June 12th. This year we’ve added food vender trucks every night. We are also going to have Pinky the Photo Booth Bus that will give you the opportunity to snapshot your evening while you’re listening to music. It’s going to be at the bandshell in Ludington Park in Escanaba, Michigan. We have our Waterfront Festival that is going to be held on August fifth in Ludington Park near the bandshell. We will have food venders and about 55 vendors for art that will be on display. We also have activities for the youth in the area. We are partnering with the yes project for tye dye t-shirts for kids. We have different bands that are going to be playing. We are also pairing up with the summer choir. They are going to be performing as well as the violin band. That event runs from 10 am to 4 pm. There is also our spring raffle! You can stop by anytime you want to pick up tickets at the Bonifas and we are going to be doing drawings on June 26 at eight pm at the bandshell. The top prize is $1000.”

“This exhibit has been two years in the making and we are finally able to bring it here to the Bonifas Art Center,” said Kate Oman, the gallery director. “It’s called Vitality and Continuity Art in the Experiences of Anishinaabe, Inuit, and Pueblo Women. It highlights women in their roles within their communities. We are excited because this has been a two year commitment. We have been partnering with art bridges to provide free supplemental programming to go with the gallery. Those are all free. If you are interested in any of those please check out our website at bonifisarts.org/events. it will be the first thing you see when you click on that page. We are your community art center, so whatever you want, we try to provide it.”

If you would like to learn more about the numerous events the Bonifas Art Center will be holding throughout the summer, go to bonifisarts.org/events.