The Carters’ Christmas House lights up the neighborhood

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — For 25 years, John Carter and his family have made their front yard a magical Christmas Wonderland for visitors to experience during the holiday season.

Their electric bill does go up significantly, but he says it’s worth it to see the joy on people’s faces when they stop by.

John Carter, Carters’ Christmas House said, “Why do it? Well, there are people behind you, there are people in the yard. It just brings a lot of joy to the community.”

The Carter’s Christmas House is located on Vandenboom Road & Center Street in the Trowbridge neighborhood.

All the lights visitors see have been collected by the Carters’ over the past two decades and they don’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“We’ve looked at that before. When we first started, we really didn’t have a whole walking trail and so you really can’t see everything in detail from the road, so in order to actually appreciate it, you have to let people come into the yard and actually see it,” said Carter.

Since the Carters’ moved to Marquette Township, they have continued to expand their Christmas collection.

Local 3 asked John how many lights does he own?

“All of them,” jokes Carter.

“No, people ask and we really don’t count. I know there are 6,000 lights on this bridge, but as for that, because I was just curious to know how many were going on it, but as for everything else, we really don’t know.”

John and his family start building his Christmas wonderland all the way back in October and it will continue to be up until the New Year, so make sure you stop by before it’s taken down.

Lights go on at dark and will stay on late into the night.

For more information on the Carters’ Christmas House, click here.