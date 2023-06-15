ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday evening the city of Escanaba held their annual flag day ceremony. Flag Day commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June fourth, by the second continental congress. Escanaba’s ceremony consists of a history of the flag, several speeches, and performances by the city band and the barber shop chorus.

“Well, Flag Day for the community is what flag day means to the entire nation.” Said Escanaba mayor, Mark Ammel, “It’s a day where we take a moment and we honor what our flag means to us, as an independent nation. It’s an important event for the public to have an opportunity to gather together. Kind of reinvigorate ourselves about what our nation means to us and how grateful we are for the freedom that we do have. Presented by the Escanaba Elks Club, which is a uniquely American organization. Our Escanaba City Band is here as well, with a partnership with the city of Escanaba and our recreation department, our Barbershop Chorus, and a couple of local scout troops. The more often that I’ve been part of this ceremony, the more I learn about it. It’s really fascinating to understand our history.”