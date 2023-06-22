ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Escanaba is starting their Pop Up Market. It will be a place where local artists can show off and sell their work to the community. The Pop Up Market will be every Friday from ten am to four pm. The Pop Up Market will not be replacing the Farmers Market, but will be a new event held every Friday

“We’re looking at trying to use the marketplace more.” Said Escanaba DDA member Criag Woerpel. “After all, this is a marketplace and we already do the farmers market here, so we want to build on that. We’re going to be doing what’s called a Pop Up Market, so that different entrepreneurs or people that have things for sale can come and sell at the marketplace. So we’ve got artists, we got flea markets, we’ve got some bakers and things like that. So we’re going to be doing this every Friday from 10:00am-4:00pm.Hopefully people will stop by because it’s important to make sure that you support their neighbors here who are interested in selling things.”

“I’m happy to be part of this Pop Up Market.” said Michael Hall, a photographer in the Pop Up Market. “I’m hoping to, of course, meet other artists in the area. We always have a great time sharing our products with each other and talking about how we’ve achieved what we have. It’s also just great to be able to communicate with people and meet people in the area. Part of the greatest challenge for newer artists in the area is, of course, putting yourself out there. Then how do you gain that exposure? How do you gain the trust and the confidence for people to feel good about doing that for themselves and showing their artwork? You know, it’s beneficial to them to just go ahead and go for it.”