Every month the Delta Animal Shelter sponsors two pets to be their Pets of the Month. This month it is a guinea pig named Lenny, and a bonded pair of dogs named Nitro and Nala. If you would like to learn more about these pets or other pets, visit deltaanimal.org.

“For our dog pet of the month, it’s actually a bonded pair. so double trouble.” said Vonnie Bruce, the Delta Animal Shelter Coordinator. “Way more fun than just one dog. Why not bring two? so this is Nala and Nitro. They’re brother and sister and they’re a little over four years old. Nala is a spayed female, and nitro is a neutered male. They came to us and unfortunately their family was having some pretty severe health problems and they just weren’t able to care for them anymore. No fault of their own, but because they are a pair, it is taking a little longer to get them into a home. They are both large mixed breeds, so that’s a lot to add to a household, but they do get along with other dogs, kids, and cats. They are all around super sweet family dogs. I think they would fit right into any home. They’re super, Nala has a big smile and Nitro as well. They’re always smiling, wagging their tails. They are very happy dogs. I’ve never seen them anything but happy. They are bonded pairs. We just do it like a two for one kind of a thing, so it would just be $175 total, which is our general adult dog adoption fee. They have both been spayed or neutered. microchipped, and started on vaccines. We also do a dewormer and a flea and tick treatment and they come with a complimentary vet visit to one of the local vet clinics.

Our other pet of the month is Lenny. Lenny is a male guinea pig. He is about three, and he is looking for his forever home. Guinea pigs can be a little nervous and scared sometimes, but he was really well socialized, so he does really, you know, he’s good with handling. He’s hung out with kids. He’s been around other animals. Guinea pigs are super fun. they’re very interactive pets. We definitely recommend doing your research before bringing one home, because a lot of people think you can just kind of put them in a cage and then that’s done, but you want to make sure you have enough room for them and you know what kind of food they should eat. A lot of their diet is made up of hay, so they need a lot of that as well as a lot of whole, fresh vegetables and things like that to supplement their diet. Lenny’s looking for a forever home. He’s just one of our little critters right now. He loves treats. He’ll take them right out of my hand, and his adoption fee for guinea pigs is $25. He does not come with a cage or anything, so we do recommend, you know, just making sure you have everything before you come to adopt. Yeah, he’s a fun little sidekick, perfect little friend for someone.”