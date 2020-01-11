The DNR warns people to be cautious on ice

News
Posted:

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) — With the warmer temperatures, we’ve seen across the U.P. ice will start becoming very weak.

Earlier today I stopped by Teal Lake in Negaunee where I saw a couple of fishermen and snowmobilers.

And before you go out and join them you should know some safety tips to get you prepared.

The DNR wants to remind people that no ice is considered safe. There is no reliable “inch-thickness” to determine if ice is okay to go on. So, your safety is your responsibility.

The DNR says ice covered by snow is always considered unsafe.

They also warn to stay off ice with slush on top.

If there’s ice on the lake but water around the shoreline, be extra cautious.

Also, avoid areas of ice with protruding debris like logs or brush.

For more information on how you can stay safe on the ice, click here.

