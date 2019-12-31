The Fat-Ish celebrates winter activities and helping out the community

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – This weekend is Go Get Outside is holding The Fat-Ish, a weekend that celebrates winter activities in Ishpeming, specifically fat bike groomed trails.

The weekend will feature fat bike races at the Al Quaal Recreation Area on Saturday, the “Church” Ride at RAMBA Trailhead on Sunday and family fun winter activities throughout the whole weekend.

Matthew Bloch and Tyler Gauthier from Gauthier Insurance and the Go Get Outside Program spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Range Area Mountain Bike Association and the Go Get Outside Program.

For more information, click here.

