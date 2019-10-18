The Fire Station reflects on opening week, hopes to open second location in future

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN)- The Village of Calumet and Marquette City Commission approved plans to bring in businesses based on marijuana.

Our communities are deciding if they should allow medicinal or recreational versions of the drug, or keep it out of town entirely.

In Marquette County, the first licensed medical dispensary opened this week on US-41 in Negaunee Township.

Local 3 spoke with co-owner Logan Stauber Friday. He said their first week has been busy, and a learning experience.

“There’s not any grows that are currently up and running in the U.P.. yet or testing centers. so we’re really hoping in the next year other entrepreneurs are going to get on board and open up grow facilities and testing centers and we’ll really be able to lower our prices because right now we do pay pretty hefty transport fees to get everything from around the state,” said Stauber.

After the Marquette City Commission approved an ordinance for recreational marijuana on Oct. 15, the owners of the Fire Station say they hope to open a second location inside city limits.