The gift of organ and tissue donation

The following story is from WLNS in Lansing.

A Michigan family is sharing their tragic story to raise awareness about organ and tissue donation.

On the evening of March 9th Ryan LaHaie, his wife Dana, and their 3-and-a-half-year-old son Reed were driving down I-96 west in Clinton County.



It would be the last night Ryan would see his family alive. He says, “I remember seeing the headlights come across the median, and then don’t remember the impact at all.”



Police say a drunk driver left the eastbound lanes and hit them head-on.

When Ryan came to it was too quiet.



He says, “I was scared because I didn’t hear anything. You know, my son wasn’t crying. So, you know, my first instant was oh my God. I could see my wife. The way I was pushed I was looking right at her and she was you know, slumped over.”



The last thing he overheard from a first responder before he passed-out was that his wife was likely dead. Both Ryan and Reed were rushed to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.



Ryan was badly injured, and put into a medically-induced coma and Reed was on life-support, but sadly showed no signs of brain activity. With Ryan in a coma, it was up to Reed’s grandparents to make a decision about donating the little boy’s organs and tissue.



The grandparents decided it was the only good thing that could come from this tragedy. First, Reed was taken to his dad’s room the last time this father and son would be next to one another.



Then, Reed was slowly wheeled to the operating room to save lives as hosptial staff gathered for Reed’s honor walk.



A 70-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man, and a one-year-old baby girl are alive today due to Reed’s donations. Reed gave both kidneys, his liver, 3 heart valves, and tissue. In the future, Reed could help save 2 other children as well.



About a week later Ryan was out of his coma and soon learned his nightmare wasn’t over and that his wife and son were both gone.



Ryan says, “That was always my worst fear that, have a child and lose it.”



But the boy who was the best part of both of them the curious, happy boy with tons of personality and dimples that could melt anyone is alive in others now.