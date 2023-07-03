NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Vista Theater said the show must go on. The City of Negaunee has received 3 million dollars to restore the building and open it back up to the public.

“We have raised over a $100,000, and from that we have put it into cleaning up the debris from the roof collapse, putting up a false wall to protect the stage building, and the office in the front there is also some bracing.” Said Rusty Bowers, President of Arts and Appreciation Counsel. “So, we have done quite a bit of repair for when the restoration could happen.”

The building has been turned over to the city, and all of the money from the state will go to them to restore the building.

“The money from the state needs to go to a private owner, and we are a non-profit so we cannot get the money ourselves, so we are turning it over to them so it can move forward,” said Bowers. “Even though we are not going to be running it anymore we are still excited that it is being protected and safe.

The Vista Theater opened in 1926, and the goal remains the same. They want to enrich those in the Upper Peninsula through the means of storytelling and performance of all kinds.

“Oh, it will just be wonderful. With all of the work they are doing to Negaunee, it is such a draw for the community,” said Bowers. “We want this community to come see shows and celebrate the arts in the area. It is just such a great area, and such a help to the economy.

