The impact of icy roads

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — After a brief warm spell across the U.P., it’s time for some more snow and icy conditions.

What started off as rain on Sunday has quickly turned into snow, meaning slippery conditions across Upper Michigan.

Brad Miller from Superior Collision says when driving on ice you must be cautious.

” It’s like driving on an ice rink, you’re not gonna be able to take off, you’re not gonna be able to stop whether you have four-wheel drive, two-wheel drive, you can have six tires on the ground and you won’t be able to stop, ” says Brad Miller, Superior Collision.

Heavy snowfall and freezing rain can mean dangerous driving conditions. Which can lead to collisions.

Miller says most car repairs he’s seen this winter have been from collisions.

” Front rear people driving too fast, coming up on a stop sign to fast and hitting somebody in the back, ” continues Miller.

It’s a good chance that poor road conditions will continue tomorrow and through the weekend so miller says this…

” Slow down, slow down, the slower you go, you’ll get there eventually just slow down,” says Miller.

Another cautious tip is avoiding the use of cruise control on wet or snow-covered roads.

