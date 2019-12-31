The impact of power outages across the U.P.

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Some people are ringing in 2020 with no electricity.

Most power companies throughout the U.P. reported having some sort of outages since last night.

The hardest hit, was the Eastern U.P. Cloverland Electric Co-Op had as many as 18,000 outages reported between Chippewa, Delta, Luce, Mackinac and Schoolcraft counties. As of 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, that number has dwindled down to 12,000.

The power outage was not good for one U.P. business which almost had to cancel their New Year’s Eve party because of it, which is very important to the business and community.

“Yeah, I mean this would be devastating for us,” said Charley MacIntosh, Owner, Nahma Inn. “Coming out of a for Nahma Inn out of a very bleak December it’s always very slow down here and we look forward to our New Year’s party to get some revenue coming again, you know?”

The Nahma Inn’s power has since been restored and their celebration will continue at their General Store with doors opening at 8:00 and music by Three Wheel Drive at 9:00.