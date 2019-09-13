The Janzen House helps retired veteran get back on his feet

MARQUETTE, MICH (WJMN) — A local shelter is helping homeless people get back on their feet and back into society.

The Janzen House provides transitional housing and shelter for low-income and homeless people.

This house gives people a safe place to live, food, clothing, bus tickets and more.

Brent Clark, Director of the Janzen House says, ” This house I guess means to me and the Marquette community that if an individual is facing a housing crisis or homelessness there’s a place that they can get a good start at putting their life back together. “

The Janzen House has helped Rodney, an Army veteran who was once homeless, put his life back together and get back on his feet.

Rodney Conn, retired Veteran says, ” It allows me to live in a dignified manner, at a price that I can afford. I’m retired, and a veteran on limited income, so this works out very well for me, and I feel very safe here. I travel around to different parts of the county and it’s not always that way. ”

Although Rodney has overcome some hardship he says he is proud of his growth.

Conn continues, ” I’m proud of that I finally have a life-style that is simple, but I can enjoy, and awful lot. Marquette is a beautiful town to retire in. ”

While living in the Janzen House Rodney has picked up a new hobby.

He says, ” I do a lot of cooking here and have access to a lot of donated food, and because of that, I can feed 20 or 30 guys. It’s just as easy to cook for 20 to 30 guys as it is for 1 guy, so I don’t mind at all, it gives me something to do. ”

Rodney told me that he is happy, healthy, and hopes to live in Janzen House for at least a couple more years.

The Janzen House is one of the many causes that the United Way of Marquette County helps out.

