The latest social media craze: Broom Challenge

News

by: Kara Urland

Posted: / Updated:

The latest craze sweeping the internet is the “standing broom” trick or #BroomChallenge.

A viral tweet implies that NASA said Monday was the only day the “standing broom” trick would work, because of the earth’s gravitational pull.

This, of course, caused thousands of people to post videos and pictures showing how they can make brooms stand up all by themselves. However, there is no such announcement from NASA to verify the claim. 

The Earth’s gravitational pull on a certain day has no role to play in a broom standing on its own. Turns out, anyone can perform this trick on any day of a year. It is all about balance.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part Two"

Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part One

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's February Update: Part One"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 2/11/2020"

LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/10/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 MONDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 2/10/2020"

Detecting Retinoblastoma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Detecting Retinoblastoma"

Hancock's tech park: 20 years in the making

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hancock's tech park: 20 years in the making"